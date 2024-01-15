Russian Orthodox priest faces expulsion for refusing to pray for victory

A prominent liberal priest faces expulsion from the Russian Orthodox Church for refusing to read out a prayer asking God to guide Russia to victory over Ukraine.
In a verdict published on Saturday, a church court said Aleksiy Uminsky should be “expelled from holy orders” for violating his priestly oath.
The decision was forwarded for approval to Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian church who strongly backs President Vladimir Putin.
The case shows how the church is clamping down on internal dissent as it throws its support behind Putin and his “special military operation” in Ukraine, now nearing the end of its second year.
The church court said Uminsky broke his oath by refusing to read the “Prayer for Holy Rus” — an archaic name for Russia — which Kirill has made compulsory at church services.
“Behold, those who want to fight have taken up arms against Holy Rus, hoping to divide and destroy its united people,” the prayer first pronounced by Kirill on September 25 2022, seven months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said.
“Arise, O God, to help Your people and grant us victory through Your power.”
Dozens of Russian Orthodox priests have been punished for challenging the Church’s line on the war.
Uminsky was the most prominent casualty so far.
He served for 30 years as senior priest in Moscow before being fired abruptly in January, just before Orthodox Christmas, in a move that paved the way for Saturday’s verdict.
He was renowned for his hospice work for dying children and adults.
In an interview last November, Uminsky said that the language of war and the “special military operation” is “in no way compatible” with church liturgy.
He encouraged believers to seek out priests who “pray more for peace than for victory and understand that any victory is always a pyrrhic victory in these wars ... In modern wars any victory is almost always equivalent to self-destruction.” — Reuters
