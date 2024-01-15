Denmark welcomes new king as Queen Margrethe bows out

Danes began gathering in front of the country's parliament in Copenhagen from early yesterday to witness their Queen Margrethe II, Denmark's longest reigning monarch, passing the throne to her firstborn son Frederik.
Margrethe stunned the nation of nearly six-million on New Year's Eve when she announced her decision to abdicate after 52 years as queen, becoming the first Danish monarch in nearly 900 years to voluntarily relinquish the throne.
People from all over Denmark flocked to the capital in a sign of the huge popularity the monarchy is enjoying.
“The royal family means everything that is Danish. It's fairytales and traditions,” Anna Karina Laursen, 59, said in a nod to the country's famous fairytale writer Hans Christian Andersen.
The crown prince, 55, and his Australian-born wife Mary, 51, who will become queen, left the royal palace just after midday in a 1958 Rolls-Royce, and Margrethe, 83, followed by horse carriage a few minutes later to take her final ride as monarch through the streets of the capital.
There was no coronation as in Britain, but the succession itself took place in the afternoon when Margrethe signed the declaration of her abdication at a meeting of the Council of State at parliament.
Hotel operator Scandic's property situated just around the corner from the royal palace sold out of rooms just two hours after Margrethe announced her abdication and has seen 50% more bookings this weekend than it usually does in mid-January, commercial director Klaus Johansen said.
Margrethe, who in the past had said she would remain on the throne for life, did not give an exact reason for her decision to step down but said that a major back surgery she underwent in February last year had made her consider her future.
“It could be that she thinks Prince Frederik is prepared to take over now,” Lars Hovbakke Sorensen, a historian and associate professor at University College Absalon in Denmark, said.
“He's 55, and maybe the queen wanted to avoid a situation where you would have a very old king, as you saw with Prince Charles.”
The British king was 73 when he ascended the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022 aged 96.
The new Danish royal couple take the throne at a time of huge public support and enthusiasm for the monarchy.
The most recent survey done after the queen announced she would abdicate indicated that 82% of Danes expect Frederik to do well or very well in his new role, while 86% said the same about Mary. — Reuters
