Blinken meets Egypt’s Sisi as Middle East diplomacy tour wraps up

US secretary of state Antony Blinken met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo yesterday, as he concluded a bout of frenetic diplomacy between Israel and its neighbours over the war in Gaza.
The visit came a day after Sisi met King Abdullah of Jordan and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the Red Sea port of Aqaba as Washington pushes for a path forward from the bloodshed in Gaza, even as the conflict threatens to spread further to Lebanon, Iraq and Red Sea shipping lanes.
Egypt and Jordan warned after the talks that Israel’s crackdown, which has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry, must not displace the strip's 2.3-million people or end in an Israeli occupation.
Israel and its US backers have insisted that it is not Israel’s plan.
The war began with an October 7 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants who killed 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages.
Blinken, who has visited nine countries and the occupied West Bank in a week, brought a rough agreement to Israel that its Muslim-majority neighbours would help rehabilitate Gaza after the war and continue economic integration with Israel but only if Israel commits to eventually allowing the creation of an independent Palestinian state.
That state would incorporate Gaza and the West Bank, where Blinken met Abbas in the de facto Palestinian capital of Ramallah on Wednesday.
Washington wants the unpopular Palestinian Authority to undertake reforms and regain credibility to take charge of Gaza if and when Israel achieves its goal of eliminating Hamas, which has run the strip since 2007.
In Egypt, Blinken was also likely to discuss ongoing talks with Hamas mediated by Egypt and Qatar.
He told NBC in an interview on Tuesday that he was hopeful Hamas would engage on talks on the release of more hostages, after an earlier deal that saw fighting paused and more than 100 hostages released broke down.
Meanwhile, the first Palestinian residents began returning to the northern areas of Gaza where Israeli forces have begun withdrawing, leaving behind scenes of total devastation.
Three months of Israeli bombardment has laid much of the narrow coastal enclave to waste.
An Israeli blockade has sharply restricted supplies of food, fuel and medicine, creating what the UN describes as a humanitarian catastrophe.
Israel says its only choice to defend itself is by eradicating Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza.
Israel blames Hamas for all harm to civilians for operating among them, which the fighters deny.
Since the New Year, Israel has announced a new phase in the war, saying it will begin drawing down forces in the northern half of the Gaza Strip where its offensive began in October.
Even so, fighting has only intensified in southern areas, where Israel extended its ground campaign last month and where nearly all Gazans have sought shelter.
The Israeli military said its main campaign was now in the biggest southern city, Khan Younis.
The relative quiet in the north has allowed a small number of residents to begin trickling back into obliterated cities, finding a moonscape often with no trace of where homes once stood.
Yousef Fares, a freelance journalist, filmed himself walking through a wasteland surrounded by scorched ruins that was once a part of Gaza City, home to nearly a million people.
A few civilians were making their way through, some wobbling on bicycles over a track across the mud.
“All the houses you see are destroyed, completely or partially,” he said.
“We are now at the Tuffah old cemetery, which is over 100 years old.
"All those graves were exhumed, they were run over by the Israeli bulldozers and tanks. People are coming from various areas of Gaza City to search for the bodies of their sons.”
Abu Ayesh, who returned to a nearby part of Gaza City, said by phone that the destruction was “earthquake-like”.
“I tell (Israeli Prime Mininster Benjamin) Netanyahu that Gaza will be rebuilt, we will build our homes and we will rebury our dead.”
Israel has been vague about its ultimate intentions but says it wants security control of Gaza indefinitely and won't hand it to the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli occupied West Bank but was pushed out of Gaza in 2007 by Hamas.
Some far-right members of Netanyahu's coalition government have openly called for Palestinians to leave Gaza and Israelis to settle there permanently.
In a post on X, Netanyahu insisted this was not Israel's aim.
“I want to make a few points absolutely clear: Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population,” he wrote.
“Israel is fighting Hamas terrorists, not the Palestinian population, and we are doing so in full compliance with international law.” — Reuters
