World

US 'greatly concerned' by IAEA report of Iran's increase in uranium enrichment

By Jonathan Landay - 27 December 2023
Image: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

The US is 'greatly concerned' by an IAEA report of Iran's increase in production of highly enriched uranium, a White House national security council spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“Iran’s nuclear escalation is all the more concerning at a time when Iran-backed proxies continue their dangerous and destabilising activities in the region, including the recent deadly drone attack and other attempted attacks in Iraq and Syria and the Houthi attacks against commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea,” the spokesperson said.

Reuters

