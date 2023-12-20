A magnitude-6.2 earthquake struck one of China's poorest regions just before midnight on Monday, killing at least 127 people, injuring hundreds and bringing down mud houses in remote villages that never stood a chance.
Homes collapse as earthquake kills scores in China’s rural Gansu
Image: STRINGER
A magnitude-6.2 earthquake struck one of China's poorest regions just before midnight on Monday, killing at least 127 people, injuring hundreds and bringing down mud houses in remote villages that never stood a chance.
Chinese state media arriving at the sixth commune of Dahe village, one of the worst-hit areas in China's northwestern Gansu province, found many houses were either at risk of collapse, or had already crumbled to the ground, especially homes built from earth and clay.
“I've lived for more than 80 years and had never seen such a big earthquake,” an old man who was being carried out of his damaged home by rescuers said.
More than 155,000 homes in Gansu were either damaged or destroyed.
At 11.59pm on Monday, the quake rocked Gansu's Jishishan county, at a depth of 10km.
The epicentre was 5km from the provincial border straddling Gansu and Qinghai, where strong tremors were also felt.
Authorities have mobilised an array of emergency responses after the quake wrecked roads and infrastructure, triggered landslides, and half buried a village in silt.
But rescue work has proved challenging in sub-zero temperatures, after a powerful cold snap swept across the country.
Earthquakes are common in provinces such as Gansu, lying on the northeastern boundary of the tectonically active Qinghai-Tibetan plateau.
China's deadliest quake in recent decades was in 2008 when one of magnitude-8.0 struck Sichuan, killing nearly 70,000 people.
In Gansu, 113 were killed as of 1pm on Tuesday, and 536 injured, authorities said. The death tally in Qinghai stood at 14 with 198 injured.
Officially, 20 people remained missing.
— Reuters
