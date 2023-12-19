Vatican approves blessings for same-sex couples in landmark ruling

The Vatican said on Monday in a landmark ruling approved by Pope Francis that Roman Catholic priests can administer blessings to same-sex couples as long as they are not part of regular Church rituals or liturgies.
A document from the Vatican’s doctrinal office said such blessings would not legitimise irregular situations but be a sign that God welcomed all.
It should in no way be confused with the sacrament of heterosexual marriage.
It said priests should decide on a case-by-case basis and “should not prevent or prohibit the Church’s closeness to people in every situation in which they might seek God’s help through a simple blessing”.
The pope hinted that an official change was in the works in October in response to questions put forward by five conservative cardinals at the start of a synod of bishops at the Vatican.
While the response in October was more nuanced, Monday’s eight-page document, whose subtitle is “On the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings”, spelled out specific situations.
An 11-point section was titled “Blessings of Couples in Irregular Situations and of Couples of the Same Sex”.
The Church teaches that same-sex attraction is not sinful but homosexual acts are.
Since his election in 2013, Francis has tried to make the 1.3-billion-member Church more welcoming to LGBTQ+ people without changing moral doctrine on same-sex activity.
Father James Martin, a prominent American Jesuit priest who administers to the LGBTQ+ community, called the document “a major step forward in the church’s ministry” to them.
In a post on X, Martin said the document “recognises the deep desire in many Catholic same-sex couples for God’s presence in their loving relationships”, adding that “along with many priests, I will now be delighted to bless my friends in same-sex unions”.
The document said the form of the blessing “should not be fixed ritually by ecclesial authorities to avoid producing confusion with the blessing proper to the Sacrament of Marriage”. — Reuters
