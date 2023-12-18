DRC government vows to 'neutralise' candidates planning to cause instability for losing elections

Disgruntled candidates who plan to cause instability in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) if they lose Wednesday's elections will be “neutralised”, says defence minister and vice-prime minister Jean-Pierre Bemba.
More than 20 people are standing against President Felix Tshisekedi, who is seeking re-election.
“After this election I assure you we have the means to ensure stability and security, and we expect the candidates [to] respect the choice of the people,” said Bemba.
Should candidates be unhappy with the outcome, they should approach the constitutional court and produce evidence of fraud, he said. In the absence of evidence, they should accept the outcome instead of causing instability.
“Those who want to create trouble, they will be neutralised. There will be no joke, they will be neutralised.”
Bemba did not elaborate on what he meant by “neutralised”, but insisted the army will take whatever steps necessary to ensure the country does not descend into chaos.
He supported Tshisekedi for a second term and believed in his vision.
He was confident the Congolese could see what Tshisekedi was trying to do and give him another term in office.
Opposition candidates include Moise Katumbi and Martin Fayulu.
Tshisekedi was on Monday expected to address a huge rally as the campaign ends two days before the election. The other candidates were also holding their final rallies across the DRC.
“I’m confident people will vote for Tshisekedi for a second term,” said Bemba.
“And because of this vision he has for the country, that’s why I said I will not stand as a candidate in the presidential election. I will be behind him because we share the same vision and I believe what he’s doing for the country is the right thing to do.”
Bemba’s backing of Tshisekedi is expected to drum up more support for the incumbent as he is a popular politician and a general who has led the Congolese army.
For Bemba, the move was strategic as he is widely expected to be Tshisekedi’s successor after his second term.
Bemba said he was watching the actions of the M23 militia and that of the Rwandan army after a ceasefire agreement in the east of the country.
There was “proof” that the Rwandan defence force had crossed into DRC and were fighting with the M23, he said.
“It is under a ceasefire, it is not a secret that the American administration has really imposed [on] the Rwandan part and asked them to be part of this agreement of the ceasefire.
“We can see there are certain positions the Rwandan army has left, but we can see that they are still there, they have not crossed the border. We are expecting them to cross the border to leave Congo.
“Leave Congo — that’s what we asked them. Leave Congo, go back home.”
The South African army is expected to arrive in the DRC as part of a Southern African Development Community deployment to assist DRC fight M23.
