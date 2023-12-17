×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

61 migrants, including women and children, drown off Libya – group

By Reuters - 17 December 2023
More than 60 people drowned following a shipwreck off Libya, the International Organisation for Migration in Libya said on on Saturday. File photo.
More than 60 people drowned following a shipwreck off Libya, the International Organisation for Migration in Libya said on on Saturday. File photo.
Image: Giacomo Zorzi/Sea-Watch/handout via REUTERS

Sixty-one migrants, including women and children, drowned following a "tragic" shipwreck off Libya, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Libya said on social media platform X on Saturday.

The organisation quoted survivors as saying the boat, carrying around 86 people, departed the Libyan city of Zwara.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read