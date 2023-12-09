×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Hamas says US veto blocking Gaza ceasefire 'unethical and inhumane'

By Nidal Al Mughrabi - 09 December 2023
An explosion over Gaza viewed from Israel on December 8, 2023 in UNSPECIFIED, Israel. It has been more than two months since the October 7 attacks by Hamas that prompted Israel's retaliatory air and ground campaign in the Gaza Strip.
An explosion over Gaza viewed from Israel on December 8, 2023 in UNSPECIFIED, Israel. It has been more than two months since the October 7 attacks by Hamas that prompted Israel's retaliatory air and ground campaign in the Gaza Strip.
Image: Amir Levy/Getty Images

Hamas strongly condemns the US veto that blocked a proposed United Nations Security Council demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, a senior Hamas official said late on Friday in an official statement, saying that the group considers Washington's move “unethical and inhumane.”

“The US obstruction of the issuance of a ceasefire resolution is a direct participation with the occupation in killing our people and committing more massacres and ethnic cleansing,” Ezzat El-Reshiq, a member of the group's political bureau, said.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read