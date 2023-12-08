The armed wing of Hamas said on Friday it had repelled an attempted hostage rescue by Israeli special forces in the Gaza Strip, inflicting several military casualties, and a captive also died in the incident.
The Israeli military, which freed a captive soldier in Gaza in late October and is waging a Gaza offensive designed in part to recover 138 remaining hostages, had no immediate comment.
In a statement distributed on Telegram, Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades said its fighters discovered a special forces unit mounting a rescue attempt and attacked it, killing and wounding several soldiers. It did not specify the location of the incident.
It said a captive Israeli soldier was killed, naming him as Sa'ar Baruch, 25.
Lists of the hostages published by Israel identify one of them as Sahar Baruch, a civilian student who was 24 when he was seized from his home during the deadly October 7 cross-border Hamas rampage that sparked the war.
Reuters
Hamas says it repelled Israeli rescue attempt in Gaza, hostage killed
Image: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
