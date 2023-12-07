Qatar-based Al Jazeera Media Network said an Israeli bombardment on Wednesday killed 22 relatives of its Gaza correspondent Moamen Al-Sharafi and condemned the operation.
"The horrific event unfolded today at Jabalia Camp, where Moamen's family sought refuge, leading to the killing of his father, mother, three siblings and his children," the network said in a statement.
The journalist, who was elsewhere during the bombardment, later appeared live on Al Jazeera. The victims included 17 other members of his extended family.
The network said it "will pursue all legal steps to holding accountable all those responsible for this crime."
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Jabalia is in the northern Gaza Strip.
On October 25, an Israeli raid killed several family members of Wael Dahdouh, another Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza.
Al Jazeera says 22 relatives of Gaza correspondent killed by Israeli shelling
Image: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Qatar-based Al Jazeera Media Network said an Israeli bombardment on Wednesday killed 22 relatives of its Gaza correspondent Moamen Al-Sharafi and condemned the operation.
"The horrific event unfolded today at Jabalia Camp, where Moamen's family sought refuge, leading to the killing of his father, mother, three siblings and his children," the network said in a statement.
The journalist, who was elsewhere during the bombardment, later appeared live on Al Jazeera. The victims included 17 other members of his extended family.
The network said it "will pursue all legal steps to holding accountable all those responsible for this crime."
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Jabalia is in the northern Gaza Strip.
On October 25, an Israeli raid killed several family members of Wael Dahdouh, another Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News