World

Gaza evacuations suspended since Saturday after ambulance targeted — Egyptian sources

By Yusri Mohamed and Ahmed Mohamed Hassan - 05 November 2023
A Palestinian holding a foreign passport looks through her bag as she waits for permission to leave Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, November 3, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo

Evacuations of injured Gazans and foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing to Egypt have been suspended since Saturday, two Egyptian security sources and one medical source told Reuters.

One of the security sources and the medical source said the evacuations were suspended after an Israeli strike on Friday on an ambulance in Gaza being used to transport injured people.

The Rafah crossing to Egypt's Sinai peninsula is the only exit point from Gaza not controlled by Israel. Aid trucks were still able to travel into the territory, two of the sources said.

Latest