×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Teenage girl Armita Geravand is 'brain dead': Iran state media

By Reuters - 22 October 2023
Iranian authorities have denied claims by rights groups that the 16-year-old was hurt after a confrontation on October 1 with officers enforcing the mandatory Islamic dress code in the Tehran metro. Stock photo.
Iranian authorities have denied claims by rights groups that the 16-year-old was hurt after a confrontation on October 1 with officers enforcing the mandatory Islamic dress code in the Tehran metro. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

A teenage Iranian girl, who fell into a coma earlier this month following an alleged encounter with officers over violating the country's hijab law, is said to be "brain dead", Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

"Follow-ups on the latest health condition of Armita Geravand indicate that her health condition as brain dead seems certain despite the efforts of the medical staff," the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network said.

Iranian authorities have denied claims by rights groups that the 16-year-old was hurt after a confrontation on October 1 with officers enforcing the mandatory Islamic dress code in the Tehran metro.

The report on Geravand could revive nationwide protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini last year in the custody of morality police.

Reuters

subscribe

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
Massive failures led to the fire which burnt National Assembly in 2022

Latest