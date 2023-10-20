×

Israel aims to end its responsibility for Gaza Strip

By Ari Rabinovitch - 20 October 2023
Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant meets soldiers in a field near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, on October 19 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israel's defence minister on Friday said one objective in the military campaign in the Gaza Strip is to end Israel's responsibility over the Palestinian coastal enclave.

Defence minister Yoav Gallant made the remarks during a briefing to parliament's foreign affairs and defence committee, his office said.

“Gallant detailed the objectives of the campaign, including the elimination of Hamas and destruction of both its military and governing capabilities, the complete removal of Israeli responsibility from the Gaza strip, and the creation of a new security reality in the region,” the statement said.

Reuters

