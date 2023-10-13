×

World

More than 400,000 people displaced in Gaza, says UN

By Emma Farge - 13 October 2023
Palestinians flee their Gaza City homes amid Israeli strikes in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on October 13 2023.
Image: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

More than 400,000 people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip and more than 20 aid workers have been killed since the start of Israel's retaliatory strikes in response to a deadly Hamas incursion, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Friday.

The agency launched an appeal for nearly $294m (about R5.6bn) to help about 1.3-million people in Gaza and the West Bank, of which nearly half is programmed for food aid as supplies run out.

"Mass displacement continues. In the Gaza Strip, the cumulative number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) increased by 25% over the past 24 hours, now exceeding 423,000, of whom over two-thirds are taking shelter in UNRWA schools," OCHA said, referring to the UN Palestinian refugee agency.

It said 23 aid workers have been killed since the weekend, including 11 health workers and 12 UNRWA employees.

Reuters

