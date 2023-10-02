×

World

Huge fire erupts at police premises in Egypt’s Ismailia

By Reuters - 02 October 2023
Unverified videos posted on social media showed the city's security directorate engulfed in flames. Stock photo.
Unverified videos posted on social media showed the city's security directorate engulfed in flames. Stock photo.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

A huge fire erupted at a police facility in the Egyptian Suez Canal city of Ismailia early on Monday, according to witnesses and local media.

Unverified videos posted on social media showed the city's security directorate engulfed in flames.

Two witnesses told Reuters fire engines were sent to the scene but appeared to be struggling to contain the blaze. It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties.

Local civil defence sources said parts of the building had collapsed under the fire. The cause for the blaze was not immediately known.

