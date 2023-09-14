The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted for the third time this year, with flows currently confined to the surrounding crater floor, the US Geological Survey reported.
During a Monday helicopter overflight, geologists were able to capture the necessary visual and thermal imagery to produce new maps, showing the changes at the summit.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Scientists collect lava samples from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted for the third time this year, with flows currently confined to the surrounding crater floor, the US Geological Survey reported.
During a Monday helicopter overflight, geologists were able to capture the necessary visual and thermal imagery to produce new maps, showing the changes at the summit.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
World
News