×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

WATCH | Scientists collect lava samples from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

By Reuters - 14 September 2023

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted for the third time this year, with flows currently confined to the surrounding crater floor, the US Geological Survey reported.

During a Monday helicopter overflight, geologists were able to capture the necessary visual and thermal imagery to produce new maps, showing the changes at the summit.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award
ISUZU SA scoops Citizen of the Year award in business category

Latest