World

Up to Brazil's judiciary to decide on Putin arrest if he visits Brazil: Lula

By Nidhi Varma - 11 September 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Image: SPUTNIK

It would be up to Brazil's judiciary to decide if Russian President Putin would be arrested or not if he attends next year's G20 summit in the South American country, its president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said on Monday.

"If Putin decides to join, it is the judiciary's power to decide and not my government," Lula told reporters in the Indian capital of New Delhi, where he was attending the G20 summit over the weekend.

Reuters

