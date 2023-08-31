WATCH | A rare blue supermoon is seen around the world
By Reuters - 31 August 2023
A rare blue supermoon is seen around the world. The moon is considered a ‘supermoon’ when it reaches the closest point to Earth in its orbit.
Cars drive across the July 15 Martyrs Bridge (Bosphorus Bridge) as the rare Super Blue Moon sets behind on August 31, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. The rare supermoon is an occurrence which won't happen again until 2037. The term "Blue Moon" does not refer to the color of the moon, but is the term used to signify the second full moon in a month. Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
A super moon, known as the Blue Moon, rises above Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 30, 2023. Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A super moon, known as the Blue Moon, rises above the city of San Diego, California, US, August 30, 2023. Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Blue Moon, this year's biggest and brightest super moon, appears in Gaza's sky, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 31, 2023. Image: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A super moon, known as the Blue Moon, is obscured by clouds as it rises above the city of San Diego, California, US, August 30, 2023. Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake
