World

WATCH | Sniffer dogs trained to unearth ancient bones

By Reuters - 30 August 2023

These sniffer dogs are trained to unearth bones at ancient excavation sites in Germany. The canines undergo two years of training run by nonprofit organisation Archaeo Dogs and have a hit ratio of over 90%.

