World

Nigerian police raid gay wedding, arrest 67 people

By Tife Owolabi - 30 August 2023
In Nigeria, as in most parts of Africa, homosexuality is viewed as unacceptable. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/nito500

Nigerian police raided a gay wedding, which is illegal in the country, in the southern city of Warri in Delta state and arrested 67 people, authorities said.

A tipoff about the ceremony came during police interrogation on August 27 of a male dressed as a woman, Delta police spokesperson Edafe Bright said on Tuesday. He didn't say when the raid took place.

In Nigeria, as in most parts of Africa, homosexuality is viewed as unacceptable and a 2014 anti-gay law took effect despite international condemnation. Cross-dressing is not illegal but tends to be socially not accepted.

“The police chased and arrested 67 suspects, both male and female, for allegedly conducting and attending a same-sex wedding ceremony,” Bright said.

Efforts were under way to arrest others who fled the scene, Bright said.

Africa's most populous nation's anti-gay law includes a prison term of up to 14 years and bans gay marriage, same sex relationships and membership of gay rights groups.

Reuters

