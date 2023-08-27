×

World

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa re-elected president: electoral commission

By Reuters - 27 August 2023
Zimbabwean President and leader of the ruling ZANU-PF, Emmerson Mnangagwa, gestures as he casts his vote in the general elections at the Sherwood primary school in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe, August 23, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa won this week's presidential election with 52.6% of the vote, the country's electoral commission said on Saturday.

Mnangagwa, who took over from longtime leader Robert Mugabe after a 2017 army coup, was widely expected to secure re-election for a second term.

According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, his main challenger, Nelson Chamisa, secured 44% of the presidential vote.

Mnangagwa also narrowly defeated Chamisa at the last presidential election in 2018.

 

