World

China to launch $10bn fund for Global Development Initiative – Xi

By Ethan Wang and Liz Lee - 24 August 2023
President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, at the Brics media briefing in Sandton.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

China's financial institutions will soon launch a special fund of $10bn (R186bn) to implement the Global Development Initiative, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

China will also increase cooperation with African countries, including providing a complete set of data products for satellite mapping, Xi said at a Brics leaders summit in Johannesburg.

Reuters

