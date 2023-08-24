China's financial institutions will soon launch a special fund of $10bn (R186bn) to implement the Global Development Initiative, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
China will also increase cooperation with African countries, including providing a complete set of data products for satellite mapping, Xi said at a Brics leaders summit in Johannesburg.
Reuters
China to launch $10bn fund for Global Development Initiative – Xi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
China's financial institutions will soon launch a special fund of $10bn (R186bn) to implement the Global Development Initiative, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
China will also increase cooperation with African countries, including providing a complete set of data products for satellite mapping, Xi said at a Brics leaders summit in Johannesburg.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
World
News
News