Number of US children killed by guns hit record high in 2021 — Study
Image: 123RF
Child gun deaths in the US have hit a record high, according to a new study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).
Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mortality database, the study published on Monday in the AAP's journal Pediatrics found 4,752 children died from gun-related injuries in 2021, the latest year for which data was available, up from 4,368 in 2020 and 3,390 in 2019.
Gun violence has been the number one cause of death for children in the US since 2020.
The study was published as Tennessee lawmakers opened a special session on public safety after a Nashville school shooting earlier this year that killed three children and three teachers.
Annie Andrews, a South Carolina paediatrician and gun violence prevention researcher who was not involved in the study, said when she became a doctor “I never imagined I would take care of so many children with bullet holes in them”.
“But the fact of the matter is in every children's hospital across this country there are children in the paediatric intensive care units suffering from firearm injuries.”
The study further showed black children accounted for about 67% of firearm homicides while white children made up about 78% of gun-assisted suicides.
Iman Omer, a junior at Vanderbilt University in Nashville and an anti-gun violence advocate with Students Demand Action, said the study's findings were devastating but unsurprising.
“Every year I know 128 children and teens in Tennessee die by guns,” Omer said as she headed to the state's capitol on Tuesday to join protesters who have been demanding tougher gun laws.
Tennessee governor Bill Lee, who knew two of the teachers killed in the Nashville shooting, had asked lawmakers in the special session to bolster red flag laws aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people deemed to be a threat. He has faced resistance from his fellow Republicans, who control the statehouse.
On Tuesday the Tennessee Firearms Association expressed concern that “while some Republican legislators have said no red fag laws will pass, far fewer have stated no laws that would have any negative impact on 2nd Amendment protected rights would pass”.
Reuters
