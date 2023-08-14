×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

WATCH | Video shows huge blaze after deadly US house explosion

By Reuters - 14 August 2023

Flames engulfed a house after an apparent explosion in Plum, Pennsylvania, a suburb northeast of Pittsburgh. At least 4 people died in the explosion according to local media.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later
British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town

Latest