World

WATCH | Riots break out in New York over influencer’s Playstation giveaway

By Reuters - 07 August 2023

Social media influencer Kai Cenat has been charged with inciting a riot after he announced a giveaway of video game consoles that drew thousands of people to a New York City park on Friday and sparked violent clashes with police.

Jeffrey Maddrey, the New York police department's highest-ranking uniformed officer, told a news conference late on Friday 65 people were arrested, including 30 juveniles, and several police officers and civilians were injured in the melee at Union Square park.

Some in the crowd threw projectiles at police, climbed onto the roof of a subway entrance and jumped on top of cars.

Cenat, best known for his live streams on the gaming site Twitch and YouTube videos, was also charged with unlawful assembly, Maddrey said.

Police officers detain a person after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting officers to disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets in New York City on August 4, 2023.
Police officers detain a person after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting officers to disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets in New York City on August 4, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

He said the crowd started to calm down when police officers evacuated Cenat from the park.

In a video posted on Thursday, Cenat told his followers the giveaway would include computers and Playstation 5 consoles.

Cenat, 21, has 6.5-million followers on Twitch and 4-million subscribers on YouTube. He was named "Streamer of the Year" at the 2022 Streamy Awards.

A woman shouts to police officers as they stand guard after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting police officers to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
A woman shouts to police officers as they stand guard after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting police officers to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
People attend a "giveaway" event announced by popular live streamer Kai Cenat that grew chaotic at Union Square and the surrounding streets in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
People attend a "giveaway" event announced by popular live streamer Kai Cenat that grew chaotic at Union Square and the surrounding streets in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
People gather after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting police officers to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
People gather after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting police officers to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
People cover their faces to protect from fireworks smoke after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting police officers to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
People cover their faces to protect from fireworks smoke after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting police officers to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Police officers stand guard as people gather after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting police officers to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
Police officers stand guard as people gather after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting police officers to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
Image: DAVID DEE DELGADO
Police officers detain a person after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting police officers to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
Police officers detain a person after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting police officers to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Police officers detain a person after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting police officers to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
Police officers detain a person after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting police officers to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A person looks on as people gather after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting police officers to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
A person looks on as people gather after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting police officers to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
People carry a person after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting police officers to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
People carry a person after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting police officers to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
People hit a vehicle of a person driving after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting police officers to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
People hit a vehicle of a person driving after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting police officers to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
People take pictures of a bus as they attend a "giveaway" event announced by popular live streamer Kai Cenat that grew chaotic at Union Square and the surrounding streets in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
People take pictures of a bus as they attend a "giveaway" event announced by popular live streamer Kai Cenat that grew chaotic at Union Square and the surrounding streets in New York City, US August 4, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
