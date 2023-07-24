×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Adidas gets $565m in orders for first batch of unsold Yeezy shoes

By Bharat Govind Gautam - 24 July 2023
A pair of Yeezy shoes are seen in a Foot Locker store on the day Adidas terminated its partnership with the American rapper and designer Kanye West, now known as Ye, in Garden City, New York, US, October 25, 2022.
A pair of Yeezy shoes are seen in a Foot Locker store on the day Adidas terminated its partnership with the American rapper and designer Kanye West, now known as Ye, in Garden City, New York, US, October 25, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/ File photo

Adidas has received orders worth more than 508 million euros (about $565 million) for the first batch of online sales of its unsold inventory of Yeezy shoes, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Adidas got orders for 4 million pairs across May and June, more than it expected, and it was unable to meet the demand, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company said in May it would start selling some of the Yeezy shoes from its defunct partnership with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, at the end of May and planned to donate some of the proceeds to organisations fighting anti-Semitism and racism.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community
Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD

Latest