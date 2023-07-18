At least 13 people were killed on Monday when a five-storey building in the Egyptian capital Cairo collapsed, state newspaper Al-Ahram said.
The building in the Hadayek el Kobba neighbourhood north of central Cairo was in a densely built area of informal housing, where rescue workers searched through the rubble for survivors.
Building collapses are common in Egypt due to poor construction standards in many areas.
At least 13 killed in building collapse in Cairo
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
