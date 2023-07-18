×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

At least 13 killed in building collapse in Cairo

By Reuters - 18 July 2023
Egyptian emergency and rescue personnel search for survivors in the rubble of a five-storey apartment building that collapsed, leaving several people dead, according to authorities, in Hadaeq al-Qubbah neighborhood, in Cairo, Egypt, on July 17 2023.
Egyptian emergency and rescue personnel search for survivors in the rubble of a five-storey apartment building that collapsed, leaving several people dead, according to authorities, in Hadaeq al-Qubbah neighborhood, in Cairo, Egypt, on July 17 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

At least 13 people were killed on Monday when a five-storey building in the Egyptian capital Cairo collapsed, state newspaper Al-Ahram said.

The building in the Hadayek el Kobba neighbourhood north of central Cairo was in a densely built area of informal housing, where rescue workers searched through the rubble for survivors.

Building collapses are common in Egypt due to poor construction standards in many areas.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
S'wana Know! with Ayabonga Cawe

Latest