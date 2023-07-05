×

World

WATCH | Rollercoaster riders stuck upside down for hours in Wisconsin

By Reuters - 05 July 2023

An exciting day at Forest County Festival in Crandon, Wisconsin, in the US turned sour when a rollercoaster ride malfunctioned, leaving eight passengers suspended upside down for hours.

The last passenger was rescued three hours after the ride had stalled. 

