A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Tonga on Saturday, while the Babuyan islands in the northern Philippines suffered a 5.5-magnitude quake, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The two incidents follow a 4.8-magnitude earthquake that struck France on Friday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The epicentre of the Tonga quake was located about 270km south of the country at a depth of 10km, according to the USGS.
The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no such threat for the US west coast, British Columbia or Alaska after the earthquake, while Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said the same regarding that country.
The USGS revised an earlier measurement of a 6.5-magnitude earthquake.
The Babuyan islands quake was at a depth of 34km, USGS said, with the Philippines' state seismology agency saying it expected aftershocks but no damage as a result of the offshore incident.
The Southeast Asian nation lies within the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.
Meanwhile the epicentre of the quake that hit France was near a commune in the Charente-Maritime region in the west, at a depth of 10km, GFZ said.
There was no immediate information on casualties or damage and the GFZ revised an earlier measurement of a 5.5 magnitude earthquake.
Earthquakes hit the Philippines, Tonga and France
Image: 123RF/enterfobay
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Tonga on Saturday, while the Babuyan islands in the northern Philippines suffered a 5.5-magnitude quake, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The two incidents follow a 4.8-magnitude earthquake that struck France on Friday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The epicentre of the Tonga quake was located about 270km south of the country at a depth of 10km, according to the USGS.
The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no such threat for the US west coast, British Columbia or Alaska after the earthquake, while Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said the same regarding that country.
The USGS revised an earlier measurement of a 6.5-magnitude earthquake.
The Babuyan islands quake was at a depth of 34km, USGS said, with the Philippines' state seismology agency saying it expected aftershocks but no damage as a result of the offshore incident.
The Southeast Asian nation lies within the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.
Meanwhile the epicentre of the quake that hit France was near a commune in the Charente-Maritime region in the west, at a depth of 10km, GFZ said.
There was no immediate information on casualties or damage and the GFZ revised an earlier measurement of a 5.5 magnitude earthquake.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
World
News
News
News