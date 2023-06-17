Death toll in school attack in western Uganda rises to at least 41: reports

The death toll in an attack on a school in western Uganda has risen to at least 41 from 25 announced earlier by police, Ugandan media outlets said on Saturday.
Privately-owned NTV Uganda television said on Twitter the toll stood at 41, while state-run New Vision newspaper said it was 42.
Police, who said militants linked to Islamic State were behind the attack, had earlier put the toll at 25.
