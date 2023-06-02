×

World

Naked man jumps on altar of St Peter’s to protest against Ukraine war

By Reuters - 02 June 2023
Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican on May 31 2023. File photo.
Image: Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

A man visiting St Peter's Basilica on Thursday stripped off his clothes and stood naked on the church's main altar in what appeared to be a protest against the war in Ukraine, a Vatican source said.

The man had an inscription painted on his back calling for the children of Ukraine to be saved. The source said the man also had self-inflicted cuts on his body from his fingernails.

Vatican guards handed the man, who was not identified, over to Italian police, the source said. The episode occurred shortly before the basilica closed on Thursday afternoon.

Several Italian media websites ran photos of the incident taken by tourists.

