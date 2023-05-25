Iran unveiled the fourth generation of its Khorramshahr ballistic missile under the name Khaibar, with a range of 2,000km (1,243 miles) and a 1,500kg (3,300lb) warhead, the official IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.
Iran has expanded its missile programme, particularly its ballistic missiles, despite opposition from the US and expressions of concern by European countries.
Tehran says the programme is purely defensive and is for deterrence.
“Iran's newest ballistic missile and the latest product of the defence ministry's Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO) was unveiled today in a ceremony attended by the defence minister,” IRNA added.
Reuters
Iran unveils 2,000km ballistic missile
Image: Iran's Ministry of Defence/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
Reuters
Image: Iran's Ministry of Defence/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
