Facebook, YouTube, Twitter down again in Pakistan

Facebook, YouTube and Twitter were inaccessible in Pakistan on Saturday after having been temporarily restored late on Friday, Reuters witnesses said.
The ministry of interior suspended mobile broadband services across the country and blocked access to Facebook, YouTube and Twitter on Tuesday night amid unrest after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by the country's anti-graft agency.
The social media giants were available again on Friday night but on Saturday were again inaccessible, the witnesses said.
A Pakistani court on Friday ordered former Khan's release on bail for two weeks, his lawyer said on Friday, after his arrest on Tuesday in a land fraud case ignited deadly protests and a tussle with the military.
The arrest, which the Supreme Court ruled “invalid and unlawful”, has fuelled instability in the nation of 220 million at a time of economic crisis, with record inflation, anaemic growth and delayed IMF funding.
Khan welcomed the court's order and said the judiciary was Pakistan's only protection against the “law of the jungle”.
Khan, 70, was ousted as prime minister in April 2022 in a parliamentary no-confidence vote and who is Pakistan's most popular leader according to opinion polls.
After the court order was announced, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said: “We have instructed our forces out there that court orders should be followed and there shouldn't be any violation of the court ruling”.
Many cities in Pakistan saw deadly protests after his arrest.
Khan denies any wrongdoing. His supporters have stormed military establishments, set ablaze a state broadcaster building, smashed buses, ransacked a top army official's house and attacked other assets, leading to nearly 2,000 arrests and the army being deployed for help.
At least eight people have been killed in the violence that has worsened the country's instability and doused hopes of resumption of a crucial International Monetary Fund bailout.
The army, which remains Pakistan's most powerful institution, having ruled it directly for close to half its 75-year history through three coups, has warned against further attacks on its assets and has called the violence “pre-planned”.
Facebook, YouTube, Twitter down again in Pakistan
Image: 123RF/diegothomazini
