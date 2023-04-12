WATCH | Dramatic bodycam footage of Louisville bank shooting released

Police in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday released bodycam video showing the desperate rush by a rookie policeman and his training officer to bring a mass shooting at a Kentucky bank to an end.
The footage was shown by Louisville metro police deputy chief Paul Humphrey during a briefing a day after an employee of Old National Bank, 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, killed five people and wounded nine others — including the two officers — while he live streamed video of the attack on Instagram.
The footage opens with an image of the console of the police cruiser as it pulls up to the building. The steering wheel veers wildly from side to side as rookie officer Nickolas Wilt drives the car and his partner Cory Galloway shouts directions off camera.
Arriving just three minutes after they were dispatched, Wilt readies his handgun as Galloway grabs a rifle out of the boot and the camera image lurches up the steps to the bank building. A burst of gunfire is heard as the suspect shoots at the officers from inside the lobby.
Both officers appear to fall, but Galloway scrambles to his feet and runs down the steps to hide behind a planter. He waits a few seconds, hears more gunfire, then peeks out and seems to react to seeing Wilt down. “God damn it!” he shouts. Backup appears on the scene about three minutes after Galloway and Wilt's arrival.
“The shooter has an angle on that officer,” Galloway says. “We need to get up there.”
“God,” he shouts two minutes later, “don't have an angle!” After more gunfire, Galloway — himself wounded — hits the gunman from his position out on the steps.
“Suspect down,” Galloway shouts as he walks into the building.
Wilt had been shot in the head but was alive. At last report, he remained in a critical condition.
“What you saw on that video was absolutely amazing,” Humphrey said after displaying the video from both officers as well as a bystander. “There’s only a few people in this country that can do what they did.”
