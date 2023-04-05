Trump served as president from 2017 to 2021 and in November launched a bid to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
WATCH | US Republican representative gets tongues wagging after likening Trump to Mandela
US Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has left tongues wagging online after likening former US president Donald Trump to late former president Nelson Mandela and Jesus Christ.
Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of fraud in Manhattan, New York, on Tuesday.
In an interview on Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), Greene likened Trump to “persecuted” figures in history, including Mandela and Jesus, as he became the first former US president to face a criminal trial.
“President Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today,” she said.
“Nelson Mandela was arrested and served time in prison. Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government. There have been many people throughout history that have been arrested and persecuted by radical corrupt governments and it’s beginning today in New York City.
“I just can’t believe it’s happening but I’ll always support him. He’s done nothing wrong.”
