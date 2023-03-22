WATCH | Fake photos of Donald Trump's 'arrest' go viral

Fake pictures and videos of former US president Donald Trump being arrested went viral on Tuesday.

The controversial former statesman said he would be arrested on Tuesday as New York prosecutors consider charges over a hush money payment to a porn star, and called on his supporters to protest.

“Illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorney's office ... indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven ... the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

A spokesperson for Trump said the former president had not been notified of any arrest. Trump did not provide evidence of leaks from the district attorney's office and did not discuss the possible charges in his post.

“Protest, take our nation back!” said Trump, whose supporters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6 2021 to try to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat.