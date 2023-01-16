×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

New York mayor says there is ‘no room’ in his city for migrants

By Tim Reid - 16 January 2023
New York City mayor Eric Adams says the migrant influx into New York could cost the city as much as $2bn. File photo.
New York City mayor Eric Adams says the migrant influx into New York could cost the city as much as $2bn. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

The mayor of New York traveled to the Mexican border city of El Paso on Sunday and declared "there is no room in New York" for busloads of migrants being sent to America's most populous city.

Eric Adams, a Democrat, was also critical of the administration of Democratic US President Joe Biden, saying "now is the time for the national government to do its job" about the immigrant crisis at America's southern border.

The visit by a New York mayor to a southern border city about the issue of immigrants is unprecedented.

Busloads of migrants have been shipped north to New York and other cities by Republican run states. That has exacerbated a housing crisis in New York and a worsening homeless crisis in the city.

Adams' trip to El Paso comes after he said the migrant influx into New York could cost the city as much as $2bn (about R34bn) at a time when the city is already facing a major budget shortfall.

In recent months the Republican governors of Florida and Texas have sent thousands of migrants seeking sanctuary in the US to cities run by Democratic politicians, including New York, Chicago and Washington, DC.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read