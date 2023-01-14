×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Nearly 60,000 people died of Covid-19 in China since December 8: officials

By Reuters - 14 January 2023
People wearing protective face shields enter the Beijing Railway Station on January 7, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year.
People wearing protective face shields enter the Beijing Railway Station on January 7, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year.
Image: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Nearly 60,000 people in China succumbed to Covid-related illnesses between December 8 and January 12, officials in the country said on Saturday. The average age of the deceased was 80.3 years.

Of the 59,938 fatalities, 5,503 were caused by respiratory function failure, while 54,435 resulted from a combination of other diseases and Covid-19 infections, the officials said.

Meanwhile, fever and emergency hospitalisations have peaked in China and the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients is declining, one said. 

Nationwide, “the number of fever clinic visitors is generally in a declining trend after peaking in cities and rural areas,” said Jiao Yahui, an official from the National Health Commission.

He added that the number of emergency treatment patients was also declining and the ratio of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 was steadily falling as well. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read