×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Zambia extends load-shedding to mines

Energy crisis deepens as power utility doubles cuts to 12 hours a day

By Chris Mfula - 11 January 2023
Water levels in Lake Kariba have fallen due to reduced inflows from the Zambezi River and its tributaries and heavy use by power generation companies in Zimbabwe and Zambia. File photo.
Water levels in Lake Kariba have fallen due to reduced inflows from the Zambezi River and its tributaries and heavy use by power generation companies in Zimbabwe and Zambia. File photo.
Image: Reuters

Zambia has started rationing electricity supply to mining firms following reduced power generation after a big drop in water levels in Lake Kariba, the chair of state-owned power utility Zesco said on Tuesday.

Water levels in the lake were down to 1.66% of usable storage on Monday for the Kariba North Bank power station in Zambia and the Kariba South Bank power station on the Zimbabwean side of the lake, said the Zambezi River Authority which manages the dam.

The north bank station has an installed capacity of 1,080MW, while the south bank station has a capacity of 1,050MW. Hydropower contributes to more than 75% of Zambia’s electricity generation.

“We requested them to give away 180MW but after negotiations we went down to 110MW,” the utility’s chair Vickson Ncube said, referring to mining companies in Africa’s second-largest copper producer.

Last week, Zesco doubled the number of hours it cut supply to domestic customers to 12 hours from six hours daily as low water levels in the lake threatened power generation.

Water levels in the lake have fallen due to reduced inflows from the Zambezi River and its tributaries and heavy use by power generation companies in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Ncube said power rationing was expected to be reduced by the middle of next month as water levels increased and full generation was to likely resume in March.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read