×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Comedian Jay Leno suffers burns in car fire in his LA garage

By Reuters - 15 November 2022
Since leaving 'The Tonight Show' Leno began his own CNBC series called 'Jay Leno's Garage' in 2015 and started hosting the 'You Bet Your Life' revival in 2021.
Since leaving 'The Tonight Show' Leno began his own CNBC series called 'Jay Leno's Garage' in 2015 and started hosting the 'You Bet Your Life' revival in 2021. 
Image: NBC via Getty Images

Comedian Jay Leno was taken to Grossman Burn Centre after his face was burnt in his Los Angeles garage when one of his cars burst into flames.

The left side of former The Tonight Show host's face was burned, but Leno's eye and ear were not severely damaged.

Leno confirmed the news to Variety, saying: “I got some serious burns from a [petrol] fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The website Deadline confirmed the petrol fire.

He had been scheduled to attend a Las Vegas financial conference on Sunday, but plans were cancelled after the incident.

Leno, 72, was one of America’s most-watched late night TV hosts, attracting about 4.8-million viewers to his five nights-a-week show. In 2009 he left the show and was replaced by Conan O' Brien.

Since leaving The Tonight Show Leno began his own CNBC series called Jay Leno's Garage in 2015 and started hosting the You Bet Your Life revival in 2021. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read