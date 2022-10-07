Twitter lawsuit halted so Elon Musk can close deal by October 28

The judge's order said if Musk, the world's richest person, failed to close by her October 28 5 pm EDT deadline, she would schedule a trial for November.

“We look forward to closing the transaction at $54.20 by October 28th,” Twitter said in a statement. In an earlier court filing, the company urged the judge to reject the proposal, calling Musk's plan "an invitation to further mischief and delay."

Musk, chief executive of electric carmaker Tesla Inc , was scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 17 and his Thursday deposition was postponed by mutual agreement.

Twitter shares, which ended the day down 3.7% at $49.39, rose 1% after hours as investors appeared reassured after days of confusion. This week, Musk said he would purchase Twitter at the $54.20 per share price he agreed in April, on the condition the deal could secure debt financing.