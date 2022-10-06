North Korea fires ballistic missiles after condemning UN meeting, US drills

The missile launch was the sixth in 12 days and the first since North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile (IRBM) over Japan on Tuesday, which prompted joint South Korean and US missile drills during which one weapon crashed and burned.

The launch was reported by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Japanese government.

"This is the sixth time in the short period, just counting the ones from the end of September," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. "This absolutely cannot be tolerated."

The launch came about an hour after North Korea condemned the United States for talking to the United Nations Security Council about Pyongyang's "just counteraction measures of the Korean People's Army on south Korea-US joint drills," suggesting its missile tests are a reaction to the allied military moves.