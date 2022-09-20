×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Ebola outbreak declared in Uganda

By Reuters - 20 September 2022
The WHO's Africa office said in a statement that the case was of the relatively rare Sudan strain, after Ugandan health authorities investigated six suspicious deaths in the district this month.
The WHO's Africa office said in a statement that the case was of the relatively rare Sudan strain, after Ugandan health authorities investigated six suspicious deaths in the district this month.
Image: World Health Organisation AFRO/Otto B/ File photo

An outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease has been declared in Uganda, the country's health ministry and the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday.

The ministry said on Twitter that there had been a confirmed Ebola case in the central Mubende district, a 24-year-old man who showed symptoms and later died.

The WHO's Africa office said in a statement that the case was of the relatively rare Sudan strain, after Ugandan health authorities investigated six suspicious deaths in the district this month.

“There are currently eight suspected cases who are receiving care in a health facility,” WHO Africa said, adding it was helping Uganda's health authorities with their investigation and deploying staff to the affected area.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read