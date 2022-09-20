Ceremony and sorrow as Britain bids final farewell to queen

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was lowered into a vault at Windsor Castle, her final resting place, yesterday after a day of pageantry that drew world leaders to her funeral and huge crowds to the streets to say farewell to a revered monarch.
Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers lined the route her hearse took from London, throwing flowers, cheering and clapping as it passed from the city to the English countryside.
Many more had crammed into the capital to witness the procession and funeral of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who had won global respect during 70 years on the throne.
Inside Westminster Abbey, where the funeral was held, about 500 presidents, prime ministers, foreign royal family members and dignitaries, including the US’s Joe Biden, were among the 2,000-strong congregation.
Later the attention switched to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where about 800 guests attended a committal service ahead of the burial.
It concluded with the crown, orb and sceptre — symbols of the queen’s power and governance — being removed from the coffin and placed on the altar.
The Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the royal household, then broke his “Wand of Office”, signifying the end of his service to the sovereign, and placed it on the casket before it descended into the royal vault.
As the congregation sang the national anthem, King Charles appeared to be fighting back tears.
Last night, in a private family service, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth and her husband of more than seven decades, Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99, were buried together in the same chapel where her parents and sister, Princess Margaret, also rest.
At the funeral, Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said the grief felt by so many across Britain and the wider world reflected the late monarch’s “abundant life and loving service”.
“Few leaders receive the outpouring of love that we have seen.”
Music that played at the queen’s wedding in 1947 and her coronation six years later again rang out.
The coffin entered to lines of scripture set to a score used at every state funeral since the early 18th century.
After the funeral, the flag-draped casket was pulled by sailors through London’s streets on a gun carriage in one of the largest military processions seen in Britain, involving thousands of members of the armed forces dressed in ceremonial finery.
They walked in step to funeral music from marching bands, while in the background the city’s famous Big Ben tolled each minute.
King Charles and other senior royals followed on foot.
The casket was taken from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, and transferred to a hearse to travel to Windsor, where more big crowds waited.
Millions more watched on television at home on a public holiday declared for the occasion.
“I’ve been coming to Windsor for 50 years now,” Baldev Bhakar, 72, a jeweller from the nearby town of Slough, said outside Windsor Castle.
“I saw her many times over the years; it felt like she was our neighbour and she was just a lovely woman, a beautiful queen.
“It was good to say one last goodbye.”
Queen Elizabeth died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, her summer home in the Scottish highlands.
Her health had been in decline, but in line with her sense of duty she was photographed just two days before she died, looking frail but smiling as she appointed Liz Truss as her 15th and final prime minister.
Such was her longevity and inextricable link with Britain that even her own family found her death a shock.
“We all thought she was invincible,” Prince William told well-wishers.
The 40th sovereign in a line that traces its lineage back to 1066, Elizabeth came to the throne in 1952 and became Britain’s first post-imperial monarch.
She oversaw her nation trying to carve out a new place in the world, and she was instrumental in the emergence of the Commonwealth of Nations, now a grouping comprising 56 countries.
When she succeeded her father, George VI, Winston Churchill was her first prime minister and Josef Stalin led the Soviet Union.
She met major figures from politics to entertainment and sport including Nelson Mandela, Pope John Paul 2, the Beatles, Marilyn Monroe, Pele and Roger Federer.
She dominated rooms with her presence and became a towering global figure, praised in death from Paris and Washington to Moscow and Beijing.
“People of loving service are rare in any walk of life,” Welby said during the funeral.
“Leaders of loving service are still rarer.
“But in all cases, those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are long forgotten.”
The tenor bell of the Abbey — the site of coronations, weddings and burials of English and then British kings and queens for almost 1,000 years — tolled 96 times.
Among the hymns chosen for the service were The Lord’s my Shepherd, sung at the wedding of the queen and her husband, Philip, in 1947.
In the royal group following the casket into the abbey was the queen’s great-grandson and future king, Prince George, aged nine.
In addition to dignitaries, the congregation included those awarded Britain’s highest military and civilian medals for gallantry, representatives from charities supported by the queen and those who made “extraordinary contributions” to dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Towards the end of the service, the church and much of the nation fell silent for two minutes.
Trumpets rang out before the congregation sang God Save the King.
Outside, crowds joined in and broke into applause when the anthem was over.
The queen’s piper brought the service to an end with a lament called Sleep, Dearie, Sleep that faded to silence.
Reuters
Ceremony and sorrow as Britain bids final farewell to queen
