World

Taliban and US in prisoner swap — acting foreign minister

By Reuters - 19 September 2022
A Taliban fighter in Kabul, Afghanistan. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer File photo

The Taliban's acting foreign minister on Monday said the group had released American engineer Mark Frerichs in exchange for the US freeing a senior Taliban figure on Monday.

Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told journalists at a media conference in Kabul, Afghanistan they had exchanged Frerichs at Kabul Airport on Monday morning and in return received Haji Bashir Noorzai, who had been held for decades in US custody after facing drug charges.

Frerichs is an engineer and US Navy veteran from Lombard, Illinois, who worked in Afghanistan for a decade on development projects. He was abducted in early February 2020.

