The Taliban's acting foreign minister on Monday said the group had released American engineer Mark Frerichs in exchange for the US freeing a senior Taliban figure on Monday.
Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told journalists at a media conference in Kabul, Afghanistan they had exchanged Frerichs at Kabul Airport on Monday morning and in return received Haji Bashir Noorzai, who had been held for decades in US custody after facing drug charges.
Frerichs is an engineer and US Navy veteran from Lombard, Illinois, who worked in Afghanistan for a decade on development projects. He was abducted in early February 2020.
Reuters
Taliban and US in prisoner swap — acting foreign minister
Image: REUTERS/Stringer File photo
The Taliban's acting foreign minister on Monday said the group had released American engineer Mark Frerichs in exchange for the US freeing a senior Taliban figure on Monday.
Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told journalists at a media conference in Kabul, Afghanistan they had exchanged Frerichs at Kabul Airport on Monday morning and in return received Haji Bashir Noorzai, who had been held for decades in US custody after facing drug charges.
Frerichs is an engineer and US Navy veteran from Lombard, Illinois, who worked in Afghanistan for a decade on development projects. He was abducted in early February 2020.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics