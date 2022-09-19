Royals’ emotions for Queen Elizabeth show through ceremonial pageantry

Queen Elizabeth's closest relatives were ashen-faced as they followed her coffin to Westminster Abbey for her funeral on Monday, in a meticulously choreographed procession that nevertheless betrayed the high emotions of the day.

Elizabeth's son King Charles and his three younger siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, made up the first line behind the gun carriage pulled by 142 Royal Navy sailors that bore the queen's coffin from nearby Westminster Hall to the abbey.

Behind them came Charles's sons, Princes William and Harry, and other senior members of the royal family, their grave faces showing the emotional impact of the solemn moment.

Charles and William had travelled to the hall together in a royal car, cheered and applauded by crowds of mourners who lined the streets of central London to witness a day of sombre ceremony.

But from the moment the queen's coffin began to emerge, carried by pall bearers, everyone fell silent and the royals marched to the sound of bagpipes and the tolling of a bell.