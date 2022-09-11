A moment of silence was observed and the SA and British flags flown at half-mast to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth at the 10th Fort Nottingham Highland gathering in Nottingham outside Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.
See pictures from the event below.
IN PICS | Queen mourned at 10th Fort Nottingham Highland gathering
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
