World

IN PICS | Queen mourned at 10th Fort Nottingham Highland gathering

By Sandile Ndlovu - 11 September 2022
A moment of silence was observed and the British flag was flown half mast to mourn the passing of the queen Elizabeth.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A moment of silence was observed and the SA and British flags flown at half-mast to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth at the 10th Fort Nottingham Highland gathering in Nottingham outside Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.

See pictures from the event below.

People watching a band performing at the 10th Fort Nottingham Highland Gathering in Nottingham outside Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, where a moment of silence was observed and the British and South African flags flown at half-mast to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A moment of silence was observed at the 10th Fort Nottingham Highland Gathering in Nottingham outside Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Firefighters engage in a tug of war challenge.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
South Africa Rogue Squadrons Christa Martin and Liam Corton take part in sword fighting.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Pietermaritzburg and the Durban Caledonian bands perform during an opening ceremony of the 10th Fort Nottingham Highland gathering.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Chief of the Durban Caledonian Society Praeme Fuller.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Children take part in the Sack Race & TOW at the 10th Fort Nottingham Highland gathering.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A man participates in the 'Tossing the Caber' challenge where contestants have to hold and then to throw and turn in its full length, a pole longer than the average minibus.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
