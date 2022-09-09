Royal Commonwealth Society saddened by death of its patron

“We express our deepest sympathies and condolences to his Majesty the King, the Queen Consort and all members of the royal family at this time.

“From her public commitment to the Commonwealth family in Cape Town, SA, as a young princess in 1947, and throughout her long life and reign, the Queen was an instrumental figure in nurturing and inspiring this unique, voluntary association of independent, and sovereign nations, the society said.

The society is a network of individuals and organisations committed to improving the lives and prospects of Commonwealth citizens across the world

The society said since becoming the head of the Commonwealth and patron of the society in 1952 at the age of 26, the queen’s dedication to the Commonwealth has been unparalleled.