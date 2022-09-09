Royal Commonwealth Society saddened by death of its patron
The Royal Commonwealth Society said it was saddened to learn of the passing of its patron, Queen Elizabeth II.
She died on Thursday aged 96.
“We express our deepest sympathies and condolences to his Majesty the King, the Queen Consort and all members of the royal family at this time.
“From her public commitment to the Commonwealth family in Cape Town, SA, as a young princess in 1947, and throughout her long life and reign, the Queen was an instrumental figure in nurturing and inspiring this unique, voluntary association of independent, and sovereign nations, the society said.
The society is a network of individuals and organisations committed to improving the lives and prospects of Commonwealth citizens across the world
The society said since becoming the head of the Commonwealth and patron of the society in 1952 at the age of 26, the queen’s dedication to the Commonwealth has been unparalleled.
It said from her numerous official visits to nearly every Commonwealth country, to lending her name and support to programmes and events of which the society has been honoured to deliver and support was humbling and irreplaceable.
“No-one has made a greater contribution to the Commonwealth over the decades than the Queen. As head of the Commonwealth, her majesty personally reinforced the links by which this unique network brings peoples and countries from around the globe together in common cause,” said the executive chair of the society, Dr Linda Yueh.
The DA also extended its condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
“During her extraordinary reign over 70 years, Queen Elizabeth was known for her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service,” the DA said.
