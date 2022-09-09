Gambia probes link between dozens of child deaths and paracetamol syrup

Gambia's government is investigating whether the deaths of dozens of young children from kidney failure in recent months are linked to paracetamol syrup, the head of the country's health service said on Thursday.

A spike in cases of acute kidney injury among children under the age of five was detected in late July. As cases mounted, doctors began to suspect medicines could be involved.

Gambia's director of health services, Mustapha Bittaye, told Reuters that a number of patients began to fall ill with kidney problems three to five days after taking a paracetamol syrup sold locally. It was not yet clear if any particular brand of paracetamol, used by parents in many countries to treat fevers in children, was under investigation.

E. coli bacteria was also a possible cause, Bittaye said.

The children suffered symptoms including an inability to pass urine, fever and vomiting that quickly led to kidney failure.

By early August, 28 children had died, according to health ministry figures, with a fatality rate of nearly 90%. The number of fatalities is now much higher, said Bittaye.

An official updated tally is expected in the coming days.

"Dozens of children have died in the last three months," Bittaye told Reuters by phone. "Autopsies suggest the possibility of paracetamol."